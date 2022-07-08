Watch how Genelia Deshmukh cracks up in her recent video

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh made us crack up in her latest social media post with her adorable quirks. "Happiness is a Day. It's called Friday," captioned the 'Jaane Tu... Yaa Jaane Na' actor on Instagram, adding three green heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfv6IAnIB2x/ In the video, Genelia could be seen wearing a maroon-coloured shirt and black trousers with minimal makeup. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised her look with gold-studded earrings and a golden watch. The clip showed her lip-syncing to an audio which said, "There are some people on Instagram who are too good. Just like me."

Soon after, Genelia burst out laughing, seemingly from her own gig, looking adorable. Soon after she posted the video, Genelia fans outpoured their love for her as they filled her comment section with laughing and heart emojis.

Genelia often uploads fun and quirky videos on Instagram showcasing herself along with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh and her two kids, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. Meanwhile, talking about Genelia, she has completed filming for 'Mister Mummy' which is directed by Shaad Ali and is scheduled to release in the latter part of the year. Apart from 'Mister Mummy', she has also started working on a new project titled 'Trial Period', helmed by Aleya Sen. Manav Kaul is also a part of the film.

What's more, both Genelia and Ritiesh will be next seen together in 'Ved', a Marathi movie which also marks Genelia's Marathi film debut. (ANI)

