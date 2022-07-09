Left Menu

Julius Onah to helm Anthony Mackie's 'Captain America' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 11:29 IST
Filmmaker Julius Onah is set to direct Marvel Studios' fourth ''Captain America'' movie, to be headlined by Anthony Mackie.

Onah is best known for directing the 2018 Netflix feature ''The Cloverfield Paradox'' and the 2019 thriller ''Luce'', starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Tim Roth.

Mackie recently closed a deal to star in “Captain America 4”, which will see his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Sam Wilson wield Captain America’s shield on the big screen for the first time.

Mackie's Wilson aka The Falcon assumed the title of Captain America towards the end of his 2021 Disney+ series “Falcon and The Winter Soldier”.

According to Variety, Malcolm Spellman is writing the script with Dalan Musson, who worked with him on “Falcon and The Winter Soldier”.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will produce the superhero movie, which is yet to receive an official title and release date.

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers’ character in previous three films -- “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) and “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), as well as four “Avengers” movies.

But at the end of the 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”, Rogers retired and handed his shield to Mackie’s Sam Wilson, whose story was mapped in “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier.

