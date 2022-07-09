Left Menu

Machine Gun Kelly performs epic duet with daughter Casie

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly has proved that having a natural talent for music runs in the family after recently showcasing his daughter's rapping skills.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 15:33 IST
Machine Gun Kelly performs epic duet with daughter Casie
Machine Gun Kelly (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly has proved that having a natural talent for music runs in the family after recently showcasing his daughter's rapping skills. According to E! News, Kelly took to his Instagram handle and shared the sweetest moment with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, in which the dynamic duo performed a duet of Beyonce's iconic song, 'Crazy in Love'. "parenting," he captioned the post.

In the short clip, Casie rapped a portion of Jay-Z's verse in the 2003 track, while her dad cheered her on and performed alongside her. The father-daughter duo stood on a deck outside and showed off their skills to a couple of women surrounding them. Two women featured in the video also hyped Casie up, dancing and singing to the hit tune.

Kelly's comments section was flooded with encouraging messages, with one fan writing, "The coolest dad and kid ever." This isn't the first time that Kelly, who shares Casie with his ex-Emma Cannon, has shown behind-the-scenes moments with his daughter.

Last month, the rocker released the documentary, 'Life in Pink', where he gave fans a rare glimpse inside his personal life, including his special bond with Casie, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022