Tony Sirico passes away at 79, 'The Sopranos' cast pay tribute to co-star

The cast of 'The Sopranos' has paid tribute to Tony Sirico, who played the menacing and loyal Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri on the classic HBO series. The actor passed away on July 8 at the age of 79. Sirico's death was announced earlier yesterday, just a couple of weeks before the actor was to celebrate his 80th birthday, as per Deadline.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, called him "truly irreplaceable". Imperioli and Sirico co-starred in one of the most critically acclaimed episodes of the gangster drama Pine Barrens when their characters get lost in the frozen snow of the forest trying to hunt down a Russian gangster they thought had already been killed.

"It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great Tony Sirico has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big-hearted as anyone I've ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today," Imperioli said. The Sopranos creator David Chase referred to Sirico as a 'jewel'. "The way Buddhists refer to a jewel - supernatural and a master. But certainly not a Zen master. He was so uproarious, so funny, so talented. I'm very happy for him that in his mid-fifties and sixties he finally learned how talented and loved he was. I was just thinking about him yesterday, strangely enough, and was reminded that he was the main reason for the success of The Sopranos. I will miss him greatly, Gennaro. As will the world," he said.

Steven Van Zandt, who played Silvio Dante, Paulie Walnuts' best friend on 'The Sopranos' and co-starred with him on Netflix's 'Lillyhammer,' called Sirico "legendary." "A larger-than-life character on and off-screen," he said. "Gonna miss you a lot my friend. Deepest condolences to the family." Lorraine Bracco, who played Jennifer Melfi, Tony Soprano's psychiatrist on the series, also starred with Sirico in 'Goodfellas' and in the short film 'The Bensonhurst Spelling Bee.' (ANI)

