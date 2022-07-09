'The Changeling': Malcolm Barrett, Alexis Louder, Amirah Vann, Jared Abrahamson join Apple TV+ drama series

A number of notable stars such as Malcolm Barrett, Alexis Louder, Amirah Vann and Jared Abrahamson are slated for key recurring roles opposite LaKeith Stanfield in 'The Changeling,' the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series based on the bestseller by Victor LaValle of the same name. Adina Porter, Clark Backo and Samuel T. Herring also star in the upcoming drama. The Changeling, from Annapurna and Apple Studios, is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed, as per Deadline.

In the drama, Barrett plays Patrice Green, Apollo's best friend, a former veteran and book lover. Louder plays Lillian Kagwa, Apollo's reticent mother. Vann is Kim Valentine, Emma's sister and the only member of the family. Abrahamson plays Brian West, a parole officer and husband of Lillian Kagwa. As per Deadline, Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) wrote the adaptation and serves as a showrunner. Queen & Slim helmer and Insecure alum Melina Matsoukas will direct. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, and Ali Krug executive produce on behalf of Annapurna; Matsoukas executive produces through her De La Revolucion Films. Stanfield and Marcel also executive produce with Khaliah Neal co-executive producing. LaValle also serves as a co-executive producer.

Meanwhile, Barrett is represented by Entertainment 360 and Gersh. Louder is represented by Haven Entertainment, TalentWorks and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman. Vann is represented by Silver Lining Entertainment, CESD and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, Lezcano, Bobb and Dang. Abrahamson is represented by Gersh, Lauren Levitt and Associates and Canopy Media Partners. (ANI)

