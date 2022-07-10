Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Armani dazzles Paris with a sparkling couture show

Giorgio Armani welcomed guests to Paris for his haute couture show Tuesday in a minimalist, intimate setting, showcasing a polished collection drenched in rhinestones, sequins and glitter. The Italian designer, whose creations are worn by royalty and Hollywood stars, sent out models in tiered black tulle dresses, elegant jackets with added sheen and sheer tops with flower details.

Netflix greenlights a 'Stranger Things' spin-off series to help build a franchise

Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it is developing a spin-off of science fiction series "Stranger Things" as the streaming service works to build its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise. The new series will be based on an original idea from Matt and Ross Duffer, the twins who created "Stranger Things," Netflix said in a statement. No details on the story or characters were provided.

Bob Dylan's unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 million at auction

The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its price estimate. The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" and was frequently cast in Woody Allen films, died on Friday at age 79, his family said. Sirico played a major role in the HBO drama that started in 1999 and became an influential hit early in the era of prestige television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)