Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Dylan's unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 million at auction; 'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London. 'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79 Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" and was frequently cast in Woody Allen films, died on Friday at age 79, his family said.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Bob Dylan's unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 million at auction
The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its price estimate. The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.
'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79
Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" and was frequently cast in Woody Allen films, died on Friday at age 79, his family said. Sirico played a major role in the HBO drama that started in 1999 and became an influential hit early in the era of prestige television.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tony Sirico
- London
- Christie's
- Woody
- Dylan
- The Sopranos
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases rise 23 pc in Britain, with London a hotspot
Amarinder Singh undergoes spinal surgery in London
South Africa police investigating at 17 deaths at East London tavern
South Africa police investigating at least 22 deaths at East London tavern
22 found dead at East London nightclub in South Africa