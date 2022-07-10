Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Bob Dylan's unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 million at auction; 'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London. 'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79 Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" and was frequently cast in Woody Allen films, died on Friday at age 79, his family said.

Updated: 10-07-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 10:28 IST
Bob Dylan (Image source: Instagram)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its price estimate. The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.

Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" and was frequently cast in Woody Allen films, died on Friday at age 79, his family said. Sirico played a major role in the HBO drama that started in 1999 and became an influential hit early in the era of prestige television.

