Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion reunite to perform 'WAP' at Wireless Festival in London

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion finally re-united for a fiery performance at the Wireless Festival in London on Friday, July 8. The hip-hop superstars, who were both part of the UK festival's weekend lineup, surprised fans with an explosive performance of their hit song 'WAP' during Cardi's headlining set at Finsbury Park, as per Billboard.

Cardi B and Stallion last teamed up onstage for 'WAP' during a truly wild delivery of the Billboard Hot 100 hit at the 2021 Grammy Awards Center. During the fast-paced performance, the rappers spit out their verses while crawling and tossing on a giant bed at the centre of the stage. 'WAP' debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 2020 and spent a total of four weeks on the charts. The single also had a 10-week streak at the top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart that same year.

But 'WAP' wasn't the only talked-about moment during Cardi's Wireless appearance. The hip-hop star took to social media Friday night to clarify that she didn't get into an altercation with festival-goers during the show. "It wasn't NO FIGHT," she tweeted, pointing her followers to a video of the moment, which shows the artist in the pit surrounded by screaming fans, as per Billboard. Cardi recently released her first song of 2022, 'Hot Shit,' featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. She tweeted on Saturday that the music video for the song could be out any minute.

'Hot Shit' will appear on her as-yet-untitled second album, which follows her Grammy-winning debut 'Invasion of Privacy.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)