Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 02:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79; Lebanon's music festivals make modest comeback after crisis and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Sopranos' actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" and was frequently cast in Woody Allen films, died on Friday at age 79, his family said. Sirico played a major role in the HBO drama that started in 1999 and became an influential hit early in the era of prestige television.

Lebanon's music festivals make modest comeback after crisis

Lebanon's international music festivals kicked off at the weekend with a performance in the Roman ruins of Baalbek, the first performance there since the country's economic crisis.

Under the title of "Baalbek Nights Return," conductor Lubnan Baalbaki – whose first name means "Lebanon" and whose last name means "from Baalbek" - led the orchestra on Friday night alongside his sister, singer Soumaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

