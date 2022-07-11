Alice in Borderland Season 2 adds new cast members (Plus everything we know so far)

Based on HaroAso's manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland was first released on Netflix in 2020. The second season has been renewed two weeks after its premiere, which is set to be released in December 2022.

After an impressive first season fans were waiting for the second season. The 10 cast members who survived in season one will return to face more difficult challenges. Along with the old cast six new faces will be joining the cast of Alice in Borderland season 2. While fans will miss Arisu's friends Chōta and Karube, they will be introduced to some new faces.

The new game is set with new members, such as Yuri Tsunematsu as high school student Heiya, Tomohisa Yamashita as "King of Clubs" Kyūma, HayatoIsomura as Banda, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, KatsuyaMaiguma as Yaba and HonamiSatō as Kotoko. (via. anime News Network)

Some of the first season characters who will return to the second season include Kento Yamazaki (played by RyōheiArisu), Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), Chishiya (Nijirō Murakami), Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi), Niragi (Dori Sakurada), Kuina (AyaAsahina), Aguni (Sho Aoyagi) and Mira (Riisa Naka).

What to expect from Alice in Borderland Season 2?

The Netflix Japanese thriller series,Alice in Borderland Season 1 ends by showing a flashback. Momoka wanders through the empty city with her friend Asahi, recording videos over the phone. In the present, Arisu confronts Aguni, who tells the rest of the group that he is "the witch," but that his victim was not Momoka but his best friend Hatter, who shot him in self-defense. Meanwhile, Arisu replies that the witch is Momoka instead of Aguni.

As Aguni attempts to kill Niragi, who is still determined to kill everyone, the remaining players throw Momoka into the bonfire, winning the game. As the survivors leave the burning hotel, Chishiya collects the final card. The next day, Arisu and Usagi watch several videos recorded by Asahi, who had committed suicide during the game. The video revealed that Asahi and Momoka are dealers, for the players who organize games to extend their visas.

Another clip reveals that the duo visited an underground lair filled with gamemasters. Arisu and Usagi manage to locate the lair, only finding a pile of executed gamemasters.

Watching the video, it's clear to Chishiya and Kuina that the gamemasters are also the players. In the last scene, fans saw a woman named Mira appears who introduces a new set of games to collect face cards.

Production updates for Alice in Borderland Season 2

The filming for Alice in Borderland Season 2 was wrapped up, and the streamer has already officially revealed the cast of the anticipated new season of the acclaimed Japanese sci-fi thriller series. The news was revealed by the Netflix Twitter account @NetflixGolden.

Get ready to return to the games—Season 2 of Alice in Borderland has finished filming!The 10 cast members who survived the deadly games of Season 1 will face bigger and more difficult challenges when the popular Japanese sci-fi/action series returns in December 2022. pic.twitter.com/qeHSaFNKYe — Golden (@netflixgolden) March 29, 2022

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese thriller series.