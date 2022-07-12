Lionsgate to finance 'Creepers' adaptation from 'Rambo' creator

Lionsgate and Suretone Pictures will co-finance Suretone's upcoming horror film 'Creepers,' based on the novel by 'Rambo' creator David Morrell. Set to shoot this summer in Bulgaria, "Creepers" follows a group of young explorers who investigate an old abandoned hotel, only to encounter a strange supernatural being and a competing group looking for a legendary hidden treasure.

The film is currently being cast by Mary Vernieu and Raylin Sabo and is set to begin production on July 25, as per Variety. It is directed by Marc Klasfeld, who is making his feature film debut. Klasfeld is best known for his work directing music videos, including footage for Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Prince, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Eminem, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Aerosmith and the red hot chilli peppers. One of his music videos, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's 'See You Again' is the fifth most viewed video on YouTube with 5.5 billion.

"I have waited decades to find the right feature film project to which I could truly dedicate myself. The passion I have found to make 'Creepers' all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can't wait for the world to see what we have in store," Klasfeld said. 'Creepers' is the latest collaboration between Suretone and Lionsgate. The two studios are also currently developing the comedy 'Revenge Wedding.' Additionally, Suretone CEO and Chairman Jordan Schur previously produced the 2019 film The Kid, distributed by Lionsgate and starring Ethan Hawke and Dane DeHaan. Schur was also a founding partner of Mimran Schur Pictures, which worked with Lionsgate on the films 'Warrior' and 'Rapturepalooza.'

"I am pleased to partner on this special film with Lionsgate. After a decade in development, we have arrived at our destination with a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge. We could not ask for a better partner in Lionsgate who share our passion and excitement to bring the world this amazing roller-coaster of a story," Schur said in a statement. (ANI)

