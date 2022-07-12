Two 'BTS' series will stream on Disney services after dealing with Hybe

Following a content agreement between The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and management company Hybe Corporation, two series starring Korean pop icons BTS are scheduled to air on Disney's international streaming services. According to Variety, "This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists," said Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe.

The agreement "to showcase creative excellence from South Korea's music and entertainment industry" includes the global distribution of a total of five major titles. To date, only three have been disclosed. "BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA" is the most prominent of the titles thus far revealed. The performance, which was captured in 4K, was given by BTS at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021. The band personally interacted with fans for the first time in two years since the pandemic's start, and the concert included BTS songs "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

V from BTS will appear on the travel programme "In the Soop: Friendcation" along with Park Seo-jun from "Itaewon Class," Choi Woo-shik Choi from "Parasite," Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy. The five buddies go on a surprise trip and engage in a variety of leisure and enjoyable activities in the programme. There was no stated air date. Additionally, the two businesses have agreed to produce "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star," a documentary series that charts the ascent and ascent of the seven-member pop group, for BTS completists. The documentary will focus on the everyday routines, ideas, and ambitions of the BTS members as they get ready for their second chapter and promises to have "unprecedented access" to a library of music and video from the band's nine-year history. From the next year, it will only be accessible through Disney's streaming services.

The Walt Disney Co. owns majority ownership in Hulu as well as several streaming services, including Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Disney+. Several music labels are run by Hybe, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. It now produces unique tales, games, and video content. Weverse, its own platform company geared at international fandom, is another asset. (ANI)

