Athiya Shetty reacts to her wedding rumours with KL Rahul

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has finally reacted to the rumours about her getting married to cricketer KL Rahul.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:09 IST
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has finally reacted to the rumours about her getting married to cricketer KL Rahul. Taking to Instagram, the 'Hero' actor shared a post on her story, which reads, "I hope I'm invited to this wedding that's taking place in 3 months, Lol".

For the past few days, there were speculations spreading around the corner that the 'Mubarkaan' actor is planning to get married to her long-time boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul in the next three months, which she has now finally dismissed. Previously, the 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actor also rubbished the rumours which stated that the couple has bought a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai and are planning to move into a 'Live-in Relationship'.

Speaking of the lovebirds Rahul and Athiya, the couple made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya's brother, Ahan Shetty's debut movie 'Tadap'. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya, recently made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Hero' along with Sooraj Pancholi in the year 2015. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

