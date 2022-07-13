Left Menu

'Black Mirror' season 6 cast revealed, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz and others to star

A new cast has reportedly signed on for the next season of 'Black Mirror.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:49 IST
'Black Mirror' season 6 cast revealed, Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz and others to star
Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
A new cast has reportedly signed on for the next season of 'Black Mirror.' As per Variety, sources indicate that the new faces joining the show are Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. This casting specifically spans three episodes, and it's understood that more actors will join up for further show episodes.

Prepared for its long-awaited return, Netflix's hit anthology series has lined up an all-star cast for Season 6. The show is believed to be in production now. Variety first announced that a new season of the dystopian drama was in the works back in May. Specific story details are still under wraps, but Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5, which consisted of just three episodes and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul appears as Caleb Nichols in the final season of the HBO series 'Westworld.' It's been three years since Black Mirror season 5 premiered on Netflix in June 2019, from Endemol Shine Group in January 2020 and was installed under new production brand Broke and Bones. Netflix soon invested in the company through a mega-deal worth up to USD 100 million.

The show's future was questioned for a period due to the rights for 'Black Mirror' remaining with Endemol Shine, which Banijay Group acquired in 2018. However, a deal was eventually hammered out, allowing Banijay to license the show to Netflix, as per Variety. 'Black Mirror' began life in U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, where it ran for two seasons before moving to the streaming giant and gaining a more global profile. (ANI)

