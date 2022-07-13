Bollywood celebs wish their gurus on Guru Purnima

Left Menu

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and Geeta Kapur penned down heartfelt notes and wished their gurus on their social media accounts.

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and Geeta Kapur penned down heartfelt notes and wished their gurus on their social media accounts. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself along with a caption on his Instagram handle. His caption reads, "Let's start by taking the name of all the gurus."

In the picture, Kartik was seen in a denim shirt with folded hands. Currently, the actor is bathing in the success of his film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as it completes the "Golden Jubilee", marking a 50-day run in the theatres.

Actor Ajay Devgn who is all set to don the director's hat once again with 'Bholaa', which will be released on March 30, 2023, recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a post in Sanskrit. Further extending the wishes on Guru Purnima, the choreographer Geeta Kapur, who considers director-choreographer Farah Khan as her mentor, and mother, dropped a lovely post on her Insta feed. Geeta shared a monochrome picture with Farah, where both were seen donning ethnic wear.

The caption of the picture, stated, "Thank u for always holding my hand ... thank u for never letting me fall... thank u for sharing ur craft ... thank u for selflessly honing my skills and graciously letting me fly ... I love u forever @farahkhankunder there will never be another for me HAPPY GURU POORNIMA MAMMA." Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment. This year, it's celebrated on July 13. (ANI)

