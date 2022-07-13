Left Menu

Hardwell set to bring his 'Rebels Never Die' album world tour to India

Dutch DJ and record producer Hardwell is set to exclusively execute the India leg of his 'Rebels Never Die' album world tour with a standalone arena show in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:50 IST
Hardwell set to bring his 'Rebels Never Die' album world tour to India
Hardwell (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dutch DJ and record producer Hardwell is set to exclusively execute the India leg of his 'Rebels Never Die' album world tour with a standalone arena show in New Delhi. The illustrious EDM titan will be hosted in India by the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn, on December 11, 2022.

Speaking about it, in a statement, Hardwell said, "India is one of my favourite countries to play, and I'm excited to return to a place that has given me so much love and appreciation for my music. I can't wait to party with you all, and showcase my new sound and show!" In autumn, 2018, Hardwell, whose real name is Robbert van de Corput, chose to move out of the spotlight after more than a decade of being in it when he announced that he would pause touring.

This surprise announcement of his retirement from touring shocked millions of fans worldwide, wondering if they would ever see him perform again. He marked his return this year in March after he performed at the Ultra Music Festival, his first official performance since his Ziggo Dome concert with the Metropole Orkest Symphony in October 2018. The Dutch DJ surprised the crowd by performing a surprise set on the main stage to close the festival's weekend.

Hardwell used his headline slot at the festival to dispel all rumours about his retirement and dismiss notions that his passion for electronic music had waned, alongside announcing a 24-date world tour supporting his 14-track solo album, 'Rebels Never Die', which was released on his label Revealed Recordings. His album tour will take him on the road throughout 2022 on the stages across Europe, Asia, North and South America. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022