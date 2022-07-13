Hardwell set to bring his 'Rebels Never Die' album world tour to India

Dutch DJ and record producer Hardwell is set to exclusively execute the India leg of his 'Rebels Never Die' album world tour with a standalone arena show in New Delhi. The illustrious EDM titan will be hosted in India by the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn, on December 11, 2022.

Speaking about it, in a statement, Hardwell said, "India is one of my favourite countries to play, and I'm excited to return to a place that has given me so much love and appreciation for my music. I can't wait to party with you all, and showcase my new sound and show!" In autumn, 2018, Hardwell, whose real name is Robbert van de Corput, chose to move out of the spotlight after more than a decade of being in it when he announced that he would pause touring.

This surprise announcement of his retirement from touring shocked millions of fans worldwide, wondering if they would ever see him perform again. He marked his return this year in March after he performed at the Ultra Music Festival, his first official performance since his Ziggo Dome concert with the Metropole Orkest Symphony in October 2018. The Dutch DJ surprised the crowd by performing a surprise set on the main stage to close the festival's weekend.

Hardwell used his headline slot at the festival to dispel all rumours about his retirement and dismiss notions that his passion for electronic music had waned, alongside announcing a 24-date world tour supporting his 14-track solo album, 'Rebels Never Die', which was released on his label Revealed Recordings. His album tour will take him on the road throughout 2022 on the stages across Europe, Asia, North and South America. (ANI)

