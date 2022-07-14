The Boys Season 4 to start filming within weeks! Find out more details

The Boys Season 3 acquires critical praise from critics for its screenplay, black humor, action sequences, character development, storyline, and especially the for acting performances ofKarl Urban, Antony Starr and Jensen Ackles. Thanks to the third season's success, Amazon Prime announced The Boys Season 4 within two days after the Season 3 final episode aired.

The renewal was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of The Boys, with the caption, "We're comin' back for Season 4. Til then here's a lil' foreshadowing."

The third season ended on several cliffhangers, including multiple characters' death. Butcher is in critical condition due to his usage of V24. Soldier Boy is in custody. Neuman begins running for Vice President after the Deep murders her predecessor, while Homelander and Ryan attend a rally for the former. This time Starlight (Annie) needs to spend a hard time landing them safely. The good news is that after Hughie meets Annie to apologize for his mistakes, she joins the Boys. Thanks to Amazon Prime for renewing the series and relaxing the viewers.

While the official release date for The Boys Season 4 is yet to be announced, many other facts have been revealed about the forthcoming segment. According to the conclusion of the third season, the superhero boys are returning to battle against the Supes once.

Karl Urban, who plays Butcher, has been talking to Collider about the preparation of the production planning for The Boys Season 4. The filming for the season will officially start within a few weeks in August.

Urban said, "We're starting I think August 22, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season."

As per the news, we could expect The Boys Season 4 to return in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

"We're still early, I think right now we're in the middle of breaking Episode 3 and I'm reading a draft of Episode 1," series creator Eric Kripke told Variety about The Boys season 4.

"And even in that stage, it's early with some heavy rewriting and we're still in there figuring it all out. But it's super interesting and fun and really, really emotionally rich. Probably as emotionally complicated as we've ever done. So far, that's been my big takeaway. Everyone is really facing their core issues in a way that's pretty exciting, a very character-driven season."

