Hidetoshi Nishijima joins Rashida Jones-led Apple series 'Sunny'

15-07-2022
Hidetoshi Nishijima joins Rashida Jones-led Apple series 'Sunny'
Hidetoshi Nishijima Image Credit: Wikipedia
''Drive My Car'' star Hidetoshi Nishijima will feature with Hollywood actor Rashida Jones in "Sunny", a darkly comedic drama from Apple TV+ and production house A24.

The series, created by Katie Robbins, will be spread across 10 half-hour episodes.

"Sunny" will be directed and executive produced by Lucy Tcherniak, known for "Station Eleven" and "The End of the F***ing World".

The show will see Jones play the role of Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As "consolation" she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company.

"Though at first, Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what happened to Suzie's family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed," reads the logline of the series.

According to Deadline, Nishijima will essay the role of Masa Sakamoto, Suzie's husband.

The series is based on the book "Dark Manual" by Japan-based award-winning Irish writer Colin O'Sullivan.

"Sunny" will be adapted to screen and executive produced by Robbins, Ravi Nandan, and Jess Lubben from A24.

Nishijima most recently headlined the Ryusuke Hamaguchi -directed Japanese movie ''Drive My Car'', which won the best international feature film, Oscar, at the 94th Academy Awards.

