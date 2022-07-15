UP: Youth thrashed, attackers urinate on face

A youth was mercilessly beaten up with lathis here by four people who also urinated on his face, police said on Friday.

The accused broke Kakra Khurd village resident Iftekhar’s hand while assaulting him on July 8, a video of which surfaced on social media.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Friday that Iftekhar and Abdul Zaheer Khan had gone to Sehwagpur village where the victim was caught by Kalvinder, Jeeta, Sonu, alias Sukhdev, and Raju. They mercilessly thrashed Iftekhar with lathis following which he suffered injuries and started bleeding. Later, the accused broke his hand, the SP said. The SP said the victim can be seen his hands tied in the video.

Speaking about the reason behind it, the SP said a friend of Iftekhar earlier had an argument with the accused due to an old enmity, resulting in the incident. Police have started searching for the accused, the SP added.PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)