"Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” recounts the former Democractic Representative's journey since she was seriously wounded in an attack at a gathering of constituents in Tucson, Arizona in January 2011 in which six people were killed. Disney's ESPN+ to hike monthly subscription by $3 Walt Disney Co plans to raise the monthly subscription fee for its sports streaming platform ESPN+ by $3 a month, a 43% hike, the company said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 10:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Disney's ESPN+ to hike monthly subscription by $3; Actress Julianne Moore to head Venice Film Festival jury and more
Julianne Moore Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords shares her story in new film

Former Congresswomen and gun shooting survivor Gabby Giffords is sharing her story of recovery and determination in a new documentary released this week. "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" recounts the former Democractic Representative's journey since she was seriously wounded in an attack at a gathering of constituents in Tucson, Arizona in January 2011 in which six people were killed.

Disney's ESPN+ to hike monthly subscription by $3

Walt Disney Co plans to raise the monthly subscription fee for its sports streaming platform ESPN+ by $3 a month, a 43% hike, the company said on Friday. The price of an ESPN+ subscription will rise to $9.99 per month starting Aug. 23, while the cost of an annual subscription will go up to $99.99 from $69.99. Subscribers will be officially notified next week.

Actress Julianne Moore to head Venice Film Festival jury

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore will head the main competition jury at this year's Venice Film Festival, organizers said on Friday. Moore will be joined in deciding this year's winners by French director Audrey Diwan, who scooped the festival's Golden Lion award last year for her film "Happening", Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo and Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.

Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sex offence charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey will go on trial in London next year after pleading not guilty on Thursday to accusations of sex offenses dating back almost 20 years. Spacey is accused of five offenses in Britain - four counts of sexual assault by touching, and a more serious charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Prosecutors say Spacey forced a man to have oral sex.

After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time

Making their debut in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop Korean pop group aespa from winning fans, but it did stop the band from meeting them. The group - made up of members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning - has tried to remedy that since launching in late 2020. On a tour to promote their new album "Girls," the group performed at Coachella and appeared on "Good Morning America" - and are soaking up the chance to see fans in person.

(With inputs from agencies.)

