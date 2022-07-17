Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha flaunts her 'Soezi selfie' on social media

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha flaunted her 'Soezi selfie' on social media, stunning fans with her nail paint from her latest nail paint brand 'Soezi'. "Sunday selfie is cancelled... it's SoeziSelfie now! Show me yours!" captioned the 'Ittefaq' actor on Instagram.

Sonakshi appeared in a bold avatar sporting brilliant fox eye make-up. She had applied a soft pink shade of matte nail polish which exuded a silken texture. The actor kept her hair straight while her eyeliner was on fleek. Sonakshi recently started her entrepreneurial journey with fellow entrepreneur Srishti Raai. They have started the 'Soezi' nail paint brand, offering brand new colours.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, Sonakshi had faced a lot of backlash on social media due to her weight, every time she stood strong and gave it back to the trollers for mocking her. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in 'Dabangg'.

Meanwhile, the 'Akira' actor will be soon marking her OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year. Apart from this she also has 'Double XL' alongside Huma Qureshi and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The official release date of the film is still awaited. A horror comedy film 'Kakuda' along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem is also awaited. (ANI)

