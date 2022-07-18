Left Menu

'Glee' star Blake Jenner arrested, charged with DUI

'Glee' actor Blake Jenner was booked with the charge of Driving Under Influence or DUI by the police.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 21:24 IST
'Glee' star Blake Jenner arrested, charged with DUI
Blake Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Glee' actor Blake Jenner was booked with the charge of Driving Under Influence or DUI by the police. According to the Burbank Police Department, Jenner was speeding through a red light, late at night which caught the attention of the on-duty officers, reported Page Six. When the 29-year-old was asked to perform a sobriety test, he failed it which resulted in his arrest.

Post his sobriety test, the 'Billy Boy' actor was arrested and charged with a DUI. However, he was released from jail, the following day. Apart from the DUI incident, Jenner has previously been booked for misbehaviour. In November 2019, Jenner's ex-partner Melissa Benoist, uploaded a video on Instagram narrating that Jenner had inflicted 'violence' on her which permanently damaged Benoist's eyesight, reported Page Six.

Although 'Supergirl' star Benoist refrained from taking any names, her ex-boyfriend Jenner confessed that he had indeed "inflicted" hurt with his "past partner". "I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner -- emotionally, mentally and yes, physically. It's a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life ... If I could do anything to take it back, I would," said Jenner back at that time, as reported by Page Six.

Jenner is known for his superb acting in the American comedy-drama series 'Glee' where he played the character of a dyslexic football player named Ryder Lynn. It was his debut performance, and the actor was praised for his performance. 'Glee' ended in March 2015 after having four successful seasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022