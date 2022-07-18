Left Menu

HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys signs new 5-year contract

Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, has extended his contract for an additional five years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 22:18 IST
HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys signs new 5-year contract
Casey Bloys (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, has extended his contract for an additional five years. Around the same time that Bloys extended his agreement with the WarnerMedia brands, which are now owned and run by the newly-established Warner Bros, according to Variety.

He also managed to secure 140 Emmy nominations for HBO and Max programming for his new boss, WBD CEO David Zaslav. Bloys' renewal coincides with Warner Bros Discovery's search for cost-cutting measures. The business, which was established following the completion of the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery in April, has pledged to discover USD 3 billion in cost-saving synergies over the following three years.

The relatively shortlived streaming service CNN+ was shut down, scripted programming was eliminated from TBS and TNT, and overseas production of Max originals was halted as some of the first steps in cutting costs, as reported by Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022