HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys signs new 5-year contract
Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, has extended his contract for an additional five years.
Around the same time that Bloys extended his agreement with the WarnerMedia brands, which are now owned and run by the newly-established Warner Bros, according to Variety.
He also managed to secure 140 Emmy nominations for HBO and Max programming for his new boss, WBD CEO David Zaslav. Bloys' renewal coincides with Warner Bros Discovery's search for cost-cutting measures. The business, which was established following the completion of the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery in April, has pledged to discover USD 3 billion in cost-saving synergies over the following three years.
The relatively shortlived streaming service CNN+ was shut down, scripted programming was eliminated from TBS and TNT, and overseas production of Max originals was halted as some of the first steps in cutting costs, as reported by Variety. (ANI)
