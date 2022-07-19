Left Menu

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan was 'soulmate'

Prince Harry is in New York to deliver a keynote speech at the United Nations headquarters on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 08:20 IST
Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan was 'soulmate'
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prince Harry is in New York to deliver a keynote speech at the United Nations headquarters on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday. In his speech, he revealed that he realised Meghan Markle was his "soulmate" during one of their trips to Africa.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry said, "Since I first visited Africa as a 13-year-old boy, I've always found hope on the continent," he shared, calling it his "lifeline" where he's "found peace and healing time and time again." He added, "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died," he went on, "and where I knew I'd found a soulmate in my wife."

Harry and Meghan visited Africa twice during their courtship and once after they were married. According to Page Six, the couple first travelled to Botswana shortly after they began dating in July 2016 and returned the following August to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday.

In April 2019, Harry and Meghan shared a photo from their second trip to Botswana in which they were putting a satellite collar on a bull elephant to help conservationists track the animal's critical migratory patterns and protect it from poachers. The couple married in May 2018 at London's St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony attended by royals and celebrities alike. The family of three embarked on a 10-day tour of Africa the following September, less than five months after Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child, son Archie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022