Apple series 'The Buccaneers' adds Christina Hendricks

Actor Christina Hendricks has joined the cast of Apple TV+ drama series “The Buccaneers”.

Created by Katherine Jakeways, the eight-episode show is based on American novelist Edith Wharton’s final novel of the same title.

Hendricks, known for featuring in movies and shows such as ''Mad Men'', ''Drive'' and ''The Neon Demon'', will stars alongside lead actors Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe, reported Deadline.

The show's ensemble cast also includes Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse and Mia Threapleton.

''A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. ''Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning...'' the official plotline read.

Froseth, known for appearing in “The Assistant” and “The First Lady”, will play Nan St George, while “13 Reasons Why” breakout Boe will essay the part of Conchita Closson.

Hendricks will play the character of Mrs St. George, mother to buccaneers Nan (Froseth) and Jinny (Waterhouse).

Directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, the series is currently in production in Scotland.

“The Buccaneers” is executive produced by White, Beth Willis and George Faber Jakeways. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by studio The Forge Entertainment.

