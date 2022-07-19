Miss India Sini Shetty arrives for homecoming trip

Femina Miss India winner Sini shetty arrived here for the homecoming trip to Udupi after winning the prestigious title.

She was given a rousing reception at the airport on Monday evening by relatives, friends and fans. Her family members did the traditional ‘Arathi’ to welcome Shetty, whose parents hail from the coastal district of Udupi.

Talking to reporters, Sini Shetty said she is extremely happy to win the title and next ambition is to win the Miss World pageant.

To a question, she said she would have been working in a financial firm by now if the new twist in life had not come. “If a good opportunity comes, why not,” was her answer when asked whether she was interested in acting in Bollywood.

Shetty said she also wants to complete her post graduate education. She expressed her great pleasure about the visit to the home district where she had spent her childhood during summer vacations.

