Tami Roman's 'Caught In The Act: Unfaithful' gets season 2 nod

Hollywood actor Tami Roman's reality show 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' has been renewed for a second season on VH1. Paramount Global's cable network has selected for the second run of 20 episodes ahead of its premiere on July 18. The six-part show was originally set to debut in May but was pushed back to July, as per Deadline.

The 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' revolves around the subject of infidelity through the point of view of the person who learns they aren't the only one in their significant other's life. In the series, Roman the host sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. She will uncover the shocking truths and get the receipts to expose the cheats with the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator.

The 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' series is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre, John Varela, and Liz Kim who is an executive in charge of production for VH1. Executive producers for New Group Productions are Lashan Browning and Kim McKoy. Tami Roman also act as consulting producer, according to Deadline. Roman said in a statement, "The fact that Caught in the Act: Unfaithful was renewed without the public ever viewing the first episode is a testament to just how special and needed this show really is." "I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series. We all want love but it's always good to know the truth about who you're trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for." (ANI)

