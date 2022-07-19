Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor head to Warsaw for new schedule of 'Bawaal'
After concluding Krakow, Poland, schedule of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will soon start a new schedule in Warsaw.
After concluding Krakow, Poland, schedule of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will soon start a new schedule in Warsaw. Taking to social media, producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared a video of Varun announcing the location of Bawaal's next schedule.
"Next stop - Warsaw.Time for some more BAWAAL," a post read on Sajid Nadiadwala's Instagram. In the video, as Varun hops onto the train, can be seen bowing down to an old couple and shaking hands with a fan.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is touted as a romance drama. 'Bawaal' went on floors in April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.
Apart from 'Bawaa', Varun will also be seen in Amar Kaushik's directorial 'Bhediya.' On the other hand, Janhvi has Aanand L Rai's production 'Good Luck Jerry', her father Boney Kapoor-backed 'Mili' and Karan Johar's production 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' in her kitty. (ANI)
