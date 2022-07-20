Left Menu

Willem Dafoe, Camila Morrone to star in Patricia Arquette’s ‘Gonzo Girl’ adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-07-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 11:10 IST
Willem Dafoe, Camila Morrone to star in Patricia Arquette’s ‘Gonzo Girl’ adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette is set to make her directorial debut with a film adaptation of novel “Gonzo Girl”, starring acclaimed actors Willem Dafoe and Camila Morrone.

According to Deadline, Rebecca Thomas and Jessica Caldwell will be adapting Cheryl Della Pietra’s 2015 novel for the movie version.

Set in 1992, the novel follows an aspiring writer Alley Russo (Morrone), who has an exciting new job, as the assistant to legendary “gonzo journalist” Walker Reade (Dafoe), living in his compound/party house in Aspen.

Arquette will also star in the film as Claudia, Reade's minder and manager for many years.

The project will be produced by Tom Heller through Rh Negative Entertainment, Catch & Release Films' Frank Hall Green, Cameron O'Reilly of Bayard Productions and Arquette.

The production is set to begin this week in Utah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022