Boruto Episode 259 trailer shows Mitsuki looking for his cat

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 259 is the upcoming episode to be released on Sunday without any break. Boruto Episode 259 is titled "A Wound That Never Heals."

In the previous episode, the Uzumaki family arrives at the hot springs. Kawaki seems wary of the old inn, so Boruto concludes that he must be scared of ghosts. Meanwhile, Mirai learns from Shikamaru that they are staying at the same haunted inn she visited with Guy and Kakashi.

Boruto and Kawaki team up to challenge Hinata and Naruto to a ping-pong match with Himawari serving as referee. Naruto and Hinata are victorious, having overwhelmed their children. Kawaki was hesitating before joining Naruto, Hinata, and Himawari on the family trip to the hot springs but he finds himself enjoining the vacation with them.

While Himawari plays cards with her parents, Kawaki and Boruto venture off to explore the inn while the ghost that haunted Guy stalks them. Before leaving, the family receives a commemorative photo, and the spirit shows up on it, spooking the boys.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 259, Team 7 has completed their mission in the Hidden Mist Village, and Mitsuki is in search of his cat Mikazuki. As he was not in home for a long period, he thinks no one took care of his cat. Boruto tells him that it seems the cat is probably out for touring and will come back soon.

New episodes of the Japanese manga series air every Sunday. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 259 is scheduled to release on July 24, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The episode will live stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Fans in the U.S. can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of BorutoNaruto anime can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

