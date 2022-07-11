One Piece Chapter 1054 release countdown starts! Find out what more the Wano arc has in store

Fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 1054 of the popular Japanese manga One Piece. The manga is currently on break now. The upcoming chapter is highly awaited because it will reveal more of the Wano arc before the series ends.

One Piece's creator, Eiichiro Oda announced a brief hiatus for the manga in preparation for the start of its final saga, which begins on July 24 with chapter 1054. It looks like the manga writer took this break, not for his rest but to work hard on the final saga.

Oda said, "I want to fix up the structure for the final saga so I can tighten it up as soon as possible."

The previous chapters depict that a new era in the land of Wano has finally begun. At the same time, Yamato joins the Straw Hat Pirates unofficially and introduces herself to the crew. There's a festive environment everywhere in the country. People are praising how the Joy Boy defeated Kaido. But the Wano arc is yet to be over. It seems there are more twists and turns left in the Wano Arc. We have seen Ryokugyu arriving to take Luffy's head.

Many other story angles could be brought into the storyline of the anticipated One Piece Chapter 1054. The reason for the presence of Admiral Ryokugyu on Wano is one of the vital facts that could be dealt with in the upcoming chapter.

It's clear that Ryokugyu wants to kill Luffy and present his head to Fleet Admiral Sakazuki (earlier known as Admiral Akainu) without being asked to do so. That way, he wants to please the Admiral. It might be that Fujitora in Dressrosa doesn't actually want to fight with Luffy but still has to do so for saving his career as an Admiral, noted Sportskeeda.

There may be a big fight between Luffy, Straw Hats members vs. Ryokugyu in One Piece Chapter 1054.

Besides, in the castle's basement, Robin and Tenguyama Hitetsu are in discussion. Hitetsu reveals he is Kozuki Sukiyaki, Oden's dad. Robin wants to know about the ancient weapons pluton. Kozuki says it is somewhere in Wano but does not know the exact place where it is kept.

One Piece Chapter 1054 might also focus, on Robin going ahead in search of pluton in Wano, and Franky may come along in an attempt to recreate the ship's blueprints. During the Enies Lobby arc, he destroyed those under the threat that World Government can capture them.

Many things could happen in the country of Wano, still, fans are waiting to see Luffy be announced as the new Yonko. We could also see the updates of Buggy.

At the end of the war, Yamato joins the Straw Hat Pirates unofficially and introduces herself to the crew. It seems One Piece Chapter 1054 would feature a bounty of Yamato including other Straw Hat pirates.

The release countdown for One Piece Chapter 1054 has started. We have to wait a few more days for the anticipated chapter. One Piece chapter 1054 will be released on Sunday, July 24, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

