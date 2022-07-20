'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to premiere on Prime Video

Actor R Madhavan's directorial debut ''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' is set to have its digital premiere on Prime Video on July 26, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The biographical drama, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, released theatrically on July 1.

''Rocketry'' was headlined by Madhavan, who had also written and produced the film.

On Prime Video, the film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Madhavan said he is thrilled to see how the film would be received on the streaming platform.

''Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video,'' he added. The film's Tamil version had south star Suriya in a guest appearance, while its Hindi version featured Shah Rukh Khan in the same role. There is no update yet regarding the streaming of the film's Hindi and English version.

''Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'' is produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures.

