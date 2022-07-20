Jungkook, Charlie Puth's ‘Left and Right’ continues to create new records

Fans of Jungkook in South Korea and acros the world are highly excited seeing him as the longest charting K-Pop Idol on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. The song has crossed 100 million views over YouTube in the last three weeks.

BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth's song 'Left and Right' crossed 100 million streams on Spotify on July 19. This remarkable ranking has made Jungkook as the fastest Korean soloist to achieve that milestone.

Jungkook has achieved success in charting for 3 weeks in a row, as revealed in a latest UK Official Singles Chart on July 15. 'Left and Right' song has reached number 48 in the last week.

'Left and Right' is a song by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of globally famous BTS. It was released through Atlantic Records on June 24, 2022. It was co-written by Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher, with the former also serving as producer.

Charlie Puth and Jungkook reunited in 'Left and Right' after 4 years after performing a collaborative stage at an awards ceremony in Korea in 2018. Its lyrics focus on memories of a past love and how consumed by thoughts of that former relationship one can become. The song's minimalistic pop production accentuates the singers' mellow, dulcet vocalizations, meshing fresh percussion-guitar sounds with a bright, rhythmic melody.

