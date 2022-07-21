Left Menu

Dave Chappelle's Minneapolis show dropped by venue after facing criticism

American stand-up comic Dave Chappelle's show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota was canceled on Wednesday, just hours before he was set to perform after the club faced backlash for booking the comedian.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 09:47 IST
Dave Chappelle's Minneapolis show dropped by venue after facing criticism
Dave Chappelle (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American stand-up comic Dave Chappelle's show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota was canceled on Wednesday, just hours before he was set to perform after the club faced backlash for booking the comedian. According to The Hollywood Reporter, First Avenue's Instagram account posted a statement announcing that Chappelle's performance would now take place at Varsity Theater, where the star had already been scheduled to perform two sets on both Thursday and Friday.

The club's apology referenced apparent criticism of the venue for having booked Chappelle, who has been the subject of controversy surrounding jokes about the transgender community from his Netflix special 'The Closer'. "The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been cancelled and is moving to the Varsity Theater," the message from First Avenue's team read.

It continued, "To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls." The statement added, "The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission. We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honoring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have."

Varsity Theater posted a statement to Twitter confirming that it will now host Chappelle on Wednesday as well. "Attention Dave Chappelle Fans! The show scheduled for tonight at First Ave has now been moved to Varsity Theater," it read, in part, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

After announcing Chappelle's show earlier this week, First Avenue's social media was filled with comments in protest of the comedian, though TMZ reported that tickets quickly sold out. Chappelle has defended his jokes by touting artistic expression, doubling down in a recent speech at his alma mater released by Netflix. During the speech, titled 'What's in a Name?', Chappelle announced that he decided against having a theater named after him at the school, instead, he opted to call it the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022