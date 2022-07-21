Left Menu

Simon McQuoid returning to direct 'Mortal Kombat' sequel

The original film came out in 1995 and was followed by a sequel titled Annihilation 1997.The 2021 film was a reboot to the movie franchise, which centres on Cole Young Lewis Tan, a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter. PTI SHD SHD

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-07-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 11:33 IST
Simon McQuoid returning to direct 'Mortal Kombat' sequel
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Simon McQuoid, who made his directorial debut with 2021's ''Mortal Kombat'' movie, has been roped in by production company New Line Cinema to direct the sequel.

According to Variety, McQuoid will direct the upcoming film from a script penned by Jeremy Slater.

The sequel will be the fourth overall film in the “Mortal Kombat” film franchise, which is based on the popular fighting video game of the same name. The original film came out in 1995 and was followed by a sequel titled “Annihilation” (1997).

The 2021 film was a reboot to the movie franchise, which centres on Cole Young (Lewis Tan), a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter. It was produced by James Wan, Todd Garner, McQuoid and E Bennett Walsh. PTI SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022