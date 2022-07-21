Left Menu

Ammy Virk's 'Oye Makhna' to now release on November 4

The release of Oye Makhna, starring Ammy Virk, has been postponed to November 4.Directed by Simerjit Singh of Angrej and Nikka Zaildar fame, the Punjabi romantic-comedy was previously scheduled to open in theatres on September 9.Production house Yoodlee Films announced the new release date of Oye Makhna on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:25 IST
Production house Yoodlee Films announced the new release date of ''Oye Makhna'' on Thursday. Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP – Films & Events, Saregama said they wanted to release the film during festival season. ''The final cut of 'Oye Makhna' has exceeded our expectations and we are confident that it will regale the audiences across the country. So, we have decided to release the film during the festive season.

''The Punjabi film industry is on a roll and Simerjit is right at the forefront of this creative momentum. His successive hits speak for themselves and his synergy with Ammy is phenomenal,'' Kumar said in a statement. Virk said he was looking forward to entertaining the audiences with the film.

''We have invested a great deal of passion and love in this film and the audience will see it for themselves. All of us on the sets share great chemistry and we are sure that 'Oye Makhna' will be a treat for the audiences and fans,'' the actor added.

''Oye Makhna'' also stars Tania Singh, Guggu Gill and Sidhika Sharma.

