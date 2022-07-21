Left Menu

Check out Madhuri Dixit's childhood picture shared by her hubby

Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband Shriram Nene took a stroll down memory lane and shared the duo's childhood pictures on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:38 IST
Check out Madhuri Dixit's childhood picture shared by her hubby
Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband Shriram Nene took a stroll down memory lane and shared the duo's childhood pictures on Thursday. Shriram dropped a collage featuring his and Madhuri's images.

"Once upon a time the prince found his princess. The rest is history...#Soulmates #ThrowbackThursday #TBT," he captioned the post. He also shared another picture in which he is seen posing with Madhuri for shutterbugs.

Shriram's post has garnered several likes and comments. "Perfect couple," a social media user commented.

"Dr Nene you look like Arin in ur childhood pic," another one wrote. Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, in 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Madhuri is gearing up for the release of her Amazon Original movie 'Maja Maa', which is helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra. 'Maja Maa' is slated to release in the later part of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

