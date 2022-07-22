Karnataka: Playwright Rathnakar Rao Kavoor passes away

Veteran playwright, director and editor of Vajranethra publication Rathnakar Rao Kavoor died at his residence here on Friday after a brief illness. He was 81.

Rathnakar is survived by wife, daughter and two sons.

Rathnakar had authored several social and mythological plays in Kannada. Through his Vajranethra publication, he used to highlight various social issues for nearly six decades.

Described as 'Nataka Kala Ratna', Rathnakar wrote plays in various genres. His works include 'Amma Kaateelamma', 'Taburana Telige', 'Hasuru Hennu' and 'Ponna Manas Bangar'.

He also wrote novels including 'Police Patni' and 'Kempu Hannu'. The playwright has also acted in two Tulu movies and recently won the Tulu Sahitya Academy award.

