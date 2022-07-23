The Expendables 4: Randy Couture reveals new cast additions

For the past seven years, The Expendables franchise lovers are passionately waiting for the fourth movie. Filming for The Expendables 4 officially commenced on September 29, 2021, and in October, Stallone announced on social media that he had finished filming his scenes for the movie. On December 3, 2021, Tony Jaa confirmed filming was wrapped up. So, what's next?

Before we answer that, let's remind you that Sylvester Stallone's upcoming action movie ''Samaritan'' will premiere on the streaming service Prime Video on August 26.

The Expendables franchise is coming to an end with The Expendables 4. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren are returning to the last film. The new cast members were revealed to be Eddie Hall, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran, with IkoUwais playing the villain.

Speaking with UInterview, the martial artist and action star Randy Couture revealed the names of some new artists who will be added to the group. He also revealed that there are only four characters left, including him, Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.

"Obviously there's only four old Expendables characters left, and that's me and Dolph [Lundgren] and [Jason] Statham and [Sylvester] Stallone. So we added a whole new influx of new people. 50 Cent who I've worked with before and have a lot of respect for. Megan Fox which, was nice to meet somebody new. Andy Garcia who I've been a big fan of forever and has done some amazing work in the film industry. So it was really fun to get to see him work and be around him."

The last film will be bigger than ever. Indeed! Dolph Lundgren said The Expendables 4 will have a big budget, "twice as big" as The Expendables 3.

Speaking with PopCulture, the actor said, "Well, it's definitely bigger. I mean, the budget is probably at least twice what the last one was, I think. It's a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they're for young viewers. So there's no blood. Nobody gets killed. People get banished to another universe."

As for the release date, according to Lionsgate, The Expendables 4 has been scheduled for release sometime in 2022.

Also Read: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Tom Cruise's challenging stunt & what to expect