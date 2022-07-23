John Wick: Chapter 4 teaser shows Keanu Reeves mercilessly slaying baddies with nunchucks

Now it's time for John Wick aficionados to cheer and have fun! The first promotional image of John Wick: Chapter 4 just dropped. Lionsgate has unveiled the image to entice fans who have been passionately waiting for Keanu Reeves in his famous role as a professional hitman and assassin in John Wick 4.

After a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the studio has officially revealed the first sneak peek for the imminent movie John Wick: Chapter 4 during the Director's on Director's panel at San Diego Comic-Con. We can see in the teaser what's next for the assassin that Keanu Reeves made famous.

The return of Wick in John Wick 4's teaser is inevitable, who was ex-communicated in the third movie. Fans will be surprised seeing him as violent as he was seen in the previous installments and now he is seen in Paris. The introduction of Bill Skarsgård as Marquis in John Wick: Chapter 4 is also seen in the new teaser.

The image released by Lionsgate shows from John Wick 4 shows Keanu Reeves praying while surrounded by church candlelights. The first glimpse from the upcoming movie was unveiled during the early period of 2022 at Lionsgate CinemaCon presentation, which showed the protagonist slaying his foes with nunchucks in the footage. Similarly, the new teaser of John Wick 4 shows Keanu Reeves brutally beating two baddies with nunchucks.

Chad Stahelski, the director earlier said in an interview with IndieWire by saying Wick would not end John Wick: Chapter 4 in "a happy ending", saying, "John may survive all this shit but at the end of it, there's no happy ending. He's got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here's a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he's going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He's killed 300 fucking people and he's just going to [walk away], everything's okay? He's just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you're this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy's day going to end? He's fucked for the rest of his life. It's just a matter of time."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to be out in theaters on March 24, 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood action movies.