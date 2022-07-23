The Boys: The Darker Side of the Super Hero World

At some point of time in our lives, we all thought of becoming a Superhero. As a kid, I wished to become Spider-Man because I liked the way he roamed and swung around the city wearing a fancy Superhero costume.

But, what if you get to know that your favorite Superhero has a dark side as well. Quite shocking. Isn't it?!

"The Boys" is a famous American TV series that introduces you to the darker side of the Superhero world. It is an adaptation of the comics that goes by the same name, written and co-created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robinson under the banner of DC comics. The first season of "The Boys" got released on 26 July 2019 and despite all the gory scenes and hard-hitting language used, was well received by the audience and the critics alike.

This series will give you an experience like you never had before, as it presents to you the "not so" Super Heroic side of your beloved Superheroes.

The Boys is a group of vigilantes who lost something or someone precious to them at the hands of the so-called saviors. Now, this group of vigilantes is trying to bring down Vought International (Super Hero Management Agency) and the team of the Supes (superheroes) known as "The Seven".Here, you will see the saviors of humanity tormenting their inferiors and common folks of America in the wake of satisfying their egos and personal interests. You will also get to know how corrupt the Supe system can get when the power to control things falls into the wrong hands.

The Boys, with the release of its third season, became one of the most watched TV series with over 919 million minutes of streaming in the US alone. The jaw-dropping, ultra-action packed and raunchy Superhero series also got nominated for six Emmy Awards, including the category of Outstanding Drama Series.

Your favorite TV series is renewed for a fourth season but the details of the release are kept secret by the makers.

Will "The Boys" be able to bring down the Supe Culture, or will the Supes destroy The Boys first?