Amitabh Bachchan's 'GoodBye' to release on October 7

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'GoodBye' has got a release date. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:06 IST
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'GoodBye' has got a release date. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'GoodBye' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles.

Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie, shared the news via Twitter on Saturday. "Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October 2022 in the cinemas near you," a post read on Balaji Motion Pictures' Twitter account.

The makers also unveiled a still from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta , Rashmika Mandanna and Pavail Gulati are seen enjoying a sports event together on TV and cheering for Team India. 'GoodBye' is touted as a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships. The film will take the audience on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, and Sahil Mehta are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

