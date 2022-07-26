Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', bids adieu to team in Ranbir's 'Channa Mereya' style

Actor Alia Bhatt has finished shooting for her film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being helmed by none other than Karan Johar. On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a cute video. In the clip, Alia is seen with the cast and crew of the film as she enjoys her last day on the sets. Film's lead actor Ranveer Singh also marked his cool presence in the clip.

And undoubtedly the best part of the video is Alia bidding to team in her hubby Ranbir Kapoor's style. As Alia prepares to leave the sets, Karan plays Ranbir's hit song Channa Mereya from his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After listening to the song, Alia surprised everyone by enacting Ranbir's hook step from Channa Mereya song.

"A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library," Karan captioned the post. Alia's video has left fans elated.

"Awww... so cute," a social media user commented. "Adorable," another one wrote.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", also featuring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023. Unveiling the release date, a few months ago, Karan shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem that read, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). (ANI)

