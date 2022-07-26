Russian Doll Season 3 renewal updates: Release schedule & everything we know so far!

Netflix Russian Doll season 3 isn't yet official despite the show being highly praised by global audiences and critically acclaimed worldwide. But fans are not giving up hope for another season as yet.

Back in 2019, the series star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne told THR, "I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles, and ends."

"Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three," she added.

Season 2 ends with Nadia and Alan arguing over the broken timeline, and they return to the subway. Horse, in an MTA uniform, directs them into the tunnels and towards her train. They board the train and find it full of her friends on their way to Ruth's wake, saying it is April 30.

Alan forces Nadia off the train, saying that they need to take the baby back and fix the time. While walking through the tunnel, they are hit by an approaching train and they "wake up" separated. In the void, Alan sees his grandmother as an MTA worker, and the two briefly talk before she urges him to move on.

Nadia, carrying the baby, must abandon the bag of gold coins. She continue through a door into her void where she meets her mother, Nora. She decides to hand the baby (herself) back over to her mother and set the timeline right again, leaving the train with a smile. Nadia then heads over to Maxine's apartment and joins Alan at Ruth's wake.

Speaking to Variety, Lyonne has briefly described Russian Doll season 3.

"It feels like there's an idea cooking for season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it's like, 'No, wait a second! I think we've got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for Russian Doll. 'Oh, wait, I think we've got an idea of our original movie now. It's been 20 years later.' I don't think I'll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

Although Russian Doll Season 3 is yet commissioned it seems Netflix might take another three years to show more on Alan and Nadia. We guess it, based on the past records. Season 1 premiered in February 2019, and Season 2 was launched in April 2022.

However, in the case of the renewal, to be fair on the streamer, it's too early to expect a renewal announcement from them. However, we believe there is a high possibility of a season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series!

