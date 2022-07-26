Netflix could approve The Umbrella Academy Season 4 to resolve Season 3 cliffhangers?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is yet to be official but if Netflix renewed the superhero series for another season. It could be the finale.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 left audiences confused about where the story will start from because the series left cliffhangers to be resolved (apparently) in the next season. The showrunner Steve Blackman said that The Umbrella Academy Season 4 must happen to solve the mystery, and it would be the finale of the series.

According to him, Victor and Diego's story is still untold. Are they living happily in the end?

"I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are," the showrunner said.

"So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

Also Read: Alone Season 9 Episodes 10 & 11: Contestants continue to cope with Labrador's harsh snowfalls

Let's take a look at The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 10 "Oblivion" synopsis:

"Reginald, Five, Allison, Victor, Diego, Lila, Sloane, and Ben arrive at the Hotel Oblivion, where Five tells Victor that Allison made some kind of deal with Reginald. Reginald orders Guardians to attack the group while they search for a seven-fold symbol. Five's arm is severed, but the Guardians are defeated. In the afterlife, Luther convinces Klaus to return to the living world, where he exposes Reginald's treachery."

The synopsis continued: "Allison tells Victor that she made a deal with Reginald but that it had nothing to do with their brothers' deaths. Five spots a seven-star symbol on the lobby floor. All except Allison step on the stars, which activates the reset button but drains their powers. Realizing the process is killing them, Allison kills Reginald and hits the reset button. In the rebuilt universe, Allison is reunited with Claire and Ray, the Hotel Obsidian is gone, Luther is alive and not an ape-man, Five and Diego's lost limbs are restored, Sloane is missing, and everyone has lost their powers. As the siblings separate, a restored Reginald observes the city, now under his control, alongside his wife Abigail, who is alive again. In a mid-credits scene, a second Ben rides the same Seoul subway on which he was born."

Steve Blackman had already pitched The Umbrella Academy Season 4 on Netflix. He informed that he has a plan for four season story and Season 3 is not the end of the series.

"I know Season 4. I always pitch it to Netflix ahead of time before I sit down with the writers, so Netflix knows what I'm proposing for Season 4," Blackman said.

Blackman also said, "I know the beginning middle and end, I know where we're going to. Since I started 'Umbrella,' I only knew in my head what I thought the first four seasons are. I have no idea where I'm gonna go after Season 4 if we're so lucky to have more of that. So I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end, and if we're lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it. I don't know if we'll be at the end of the run or not. But either way, I have a plan."

If Netflix does not approve The Umbrella Academy Season 4, fans would be upset and the third outing's conclusion could be marked as a bad ending. In an interview with The Wrap, Blackman revealed he had plans for a fourth and final season that would be "very satisfying for the audience" and "going towards an endgame."

As of now, Netflix has not given thumps up to The Umbrella Academy Season 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more Netflix dramas.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders spinoff: Steven Knight reveals the film's possible plotline