Dhanush's first look from 'Vaathi' unveiled

Dhanush, on Wednesday, treated fans by unveiling his look from his Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Vaathi'/ 'Sir'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 13:40 IST
Dhanush's look from Vaathi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Dhanush, on Wednesday, treated fans by unveiling his look from his Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Vaathi'/ 'Sir' The film, which is written and directed by Venky Atluri, also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead. Dhanush will be seen playing the role of a lecturer in 'Vaathi'.

In the poster, Dhanush is seen studying some books in a library under a table light. "Dhanush will be seen as a lecturer in Sir. The film revolves around the education system and is simultaneously being made in Tamil and Telugu. Dhanush's unflinching support on the sets is indeed unbelievable. GV Prakash's music and Yuvraj's cinematography are among the major highlights of the film," Atluri said.

The film's teaser will be out on Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. 'Vaathi' is set to release in October. More details about the much-anticipated Telugu-Tamil bilingual will be announced shortly. S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas will be seen in supporting roles in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

