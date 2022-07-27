Outer Banks Season 3: Elizabeth Mitchell opens up on her character Carla Limbrey

Season 3 of Netflix's hit teenage-focused TV series, Outer Banks had begun its production on February. Recently, Elizabeth Mitchell opens up on her character Carla Limbrey in Outer Banks Season 3.

"I do get to hang out with Big John quite a bit, which is lovely, because he's terrific. She hangs with him for the most part. I don't know if you'd call it "teaming up," but they are indeed together a great deal of the time, especially in the first part. I don't know that Limbrey is really a team player, let's just say that," Mitchell said to Metacritic.

Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the buzzy teen drama follows a group of teens known as "Pogues" who belong to the working class and live at The Cut. They are determined to find out the truth behind the missing father of the group's ringleader, John B. Along the way, they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B's father. They face "Kooks" — the wealthy elite of the town, Figure Eight. The series plots how the Pogues seek to overcome obstacles such as love, fighting, friendship, and money.

Outer banks ends with Pogues ending up on the lifeboat and finding themselves on a deserted island and their families investigating their disappearance.

The Pogues lands on a deserted island which they call "Poguelandia". Limbrey meets Big John B. who is still alive and agrees to help her if she helps John B.

The big cliffhanger is that John. B is alive. The discovery of Big John's survival will probably be a key point from where Outer Banks Season 3 starts. The Pogues' actually planning to steal back the gold and cross of Santo Domingo, and they might attempt to return home in the upcoming segment. Fans could also see Kie and JJ's love story in Outer Banks Season 3.

As for the release date of Netflix's Outer Banks Season 3, at the end of February 2022, Netflix shared a first look of the gang (including cast members Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Jonathon Daviss, Carlacia Grant, and Drew Starkey) back in action in Charleston, South Carolina as filming commenced at the time.

So if the production takes eight months, then we could see OBS3 in late 2022 or early 2023. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series.

