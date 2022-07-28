Left Menu

Tisca Chopra announces her new series 'Dahan'

Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to come up with a series titled 'Dahan'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:51 IST
Tisca Chopra announces her new series 'Dahan'
Tisca Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to come up with a series titled 'Dahan'. On Thursday, Tisca took to Instagram and shared the show's motion poster.

In the poster, Tisca is seen gazing intently at something in the distance. "Shilaspura ke Raakan ka rahasya khulego, Mayavi aavego... #HotstarSpecials," she captioned the post.

Hotstar Specials 'Dahan' also stars versatile actor Saurabh Shukla. His first look from the series has been unveiled as well. In the motion poster, he is also giving an intense look.

More details regarding 'Dahan' and its trailer will be out on Friday. Tisca was most recently seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which received a thumbs up from the audience. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022