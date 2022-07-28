Radhika Madan's 'Kacchey Limbu' selected at 47th Toronto film festival

Jio Studios and Mango People Media's coming-of-age film 'Kacchey Limbu' starring Radhika Madan is set to have its World Premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2022. Recently, TIFF announced on their social media account.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, TIFF shared the picture from the 'Kacchey Limbu' film along with a caption. They wrote, "Breakout director Shubham Yogi's KACCHEY LIMBU follows a pair of siblings who find themselves on opposing cricket teams as they try to balance their passions with family loyalty - making its World Premiere at #TIFF22."

'Kacchey Limbu' is a heartwarming sibling drama that revolves around the story of Aditi, a wilful young girl who is in the race of fulfilling dreams imposed on her by everyone and being at the receiving end each time. A story of courage, determination and discovering herself. The film is an emotional rollercoaster in which she decides to take matters into her own hands to prove to her family, friends and especially her elder brother that being confused is not necessarily a bad thing. With time, the right decision will find its way to you. 'Kacchey Limbu' cast led by Radhika Madan where she essays the role of Aditi, marks her second outing at TIFF where her debut film ('Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota') won a top award.

Talking about the film's selection at TIFF, Radhika said, "I am more than thrilled and grateful! I feel Toronto has been really lucky for me in the past and I have the fondest memories of the festival. I couldn't have asked for a more fitting platform for the film's showcase. Our film is Aditi's journey of finding her own dream amidst the pressure of what everyone expects out of her. It's about getting past the validation and discovering who you are at your own pace". Apart from the 'Angrezi Medium' actor, the film also stars Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in leading roles and the film has been helmed by debutant filmmaker Shubham Yogi. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Neha Anand, 'Kacchey Limbu' will be screened as part of the Gala Presentations programme at TIFF.

"We are extremely excited and honoured to have our film's premiere at TIFF. I am grateful to Jio Studios and Mango People, who wholeheartedly supported me on this journey. Kacchey Limbu is a story that will connect with every GenZ and touches upon the crossroad of dreams in life. We have aspired to capture the spirit of sibling love in a way that would strike a chord with everybody," expressed writer-director Shubham Yogi. The 47th Toronto International Film Festival will take place from September 8-18, 2022.

'Kacchey Limbu' is slated for release later this year, details to be announced soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)