Avenue 5 Season 2: When could be its release date? (Plus other details!)

Avenue 5's space voyage is coming to an end with Season 2, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. Armando Iannucci's space comedy which was renewed for a second season in February 2020, was delayed for the pandemic.

Additionally, it is also reported that most of the cast of Armando Iannucci's series has been released from the contract. Some actors have already signed into new projects. So this is not a surprise that Avenue 5 Season 2 will be the final season of the comedy series.

However, among all the pandemic-related snafus, the filming for Avenue 5 Season 2 had commenced in August 2021 and was wrapped up in November. Since the principal photography is done, we can expect the HBO comedy series to come any time in 2022. Unfortunately, the release date for Avenue 5 Season 2 is yet to be announced.

Last year, Lannucci spoke about what impact the pandemic would have on the show's material:

"It's basically about people in isolation," the creator told The Hollywood Reporter about working on season 2 under lockdown. "So, we're just waiting to see what the mood might be as to how we pitch. Is it going to be bleak despair, or is it going to be very, very silly? Or maybe silly despair?"

Season 1, he clarified, was made "as silly as possible," but he said the writers would have to see what new reactions were drawn out in response to the last year. "It seems to have strangely become a kind of documentary about present-day conditions," he said.

As for the cast list of Avenue 5 Season 2, we can expect the return of Hugh Laurie (as Ryan Clark), Zack Woods (Matt Spencer) Ethan Phillips (Spike Martin), Lenora Crichlow(Billie McEvoy), Rebecca Front (Karen Kelly), and Josh Gad (Herman Judd).

Set 40 years in the future when the solar system is the world's oyster, Avenue 5 follows the captain and crew of a luxury space cruise ship.

The first season featured how a cruise ship would go off course after the accidental death of its Chief Engineer, leading to a situation where its crew and passengers have to survive in the cruise itself with limited food and supplies until they would return to the earth and the crew of the Avenue 5 must struggle to maintain order and return the craft safely.

Currently, there is no official release date for Avenue 5 Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the HBO series.

